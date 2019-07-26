Yay or Nay? Vote for Kriti Sanon’s quirky TGIF sunglasses

While crazy outfits have become a stable with actors like Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh, leading the bandwagon, Kriti Sanon too has joined the list. Gearing up for the release of her recent release Arjun Patiala, Kriti is busy promoting the film. However fans are more excited about her latest quirky sunglasses. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday.
Kriti Sanon was in Delhi for the promotion of Arjun Patiala post which she returned to Mumbai in a neon pink jacket, announcing her arrival loud and clear. Sanon was snapped wearing a two piece checkered ensemble paired with a neon pink biker jacket and white sneakers. With her let down in lose curls and a hit on make you she completed her look with a quirky pair of white framed sunglasses.
Vote for it now:
Kriti will also be making her presence felt with the multi starrer, Panipat with Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. She is also rumoured to be part of Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)