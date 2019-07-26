Yay or Nay? Vote for Kriti Sanon’s quirky TGIF sunglasses

Kriti Sanon was in Delhi for the promotion of Arjun Patiala post which she returned to Mumbai in a neon pink jacket, announcing her arrival loud and clear. Sanon was snapped wearing a two piece checkered ensemble paired with a neon pink biker jacket and white sneakers. With her let down in lose curls and a hit on make you she completed her look with a quirky pair of white framed sunglasses.

Vote for it now: