Yash Raj demands 'Thugs of Hindostan' big scale release for WAR; exhibitors fume

Further talking about the issue exhibitors’ face a source close to them says, “The last time a film was projected to be the new benchmark setter it tanked, and it was exhibitors who lost a lot. Now the same production house is returning with yet another ‘benchmark setter’ and demanding similar terms seems unjust, since if this film too under-performs it will be the exhibitors who suffer again. Now, obviously not wanting to burn their fingers again, and at the same time not lose out on a potential money spinner, exhibitors have found themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place.”

While it still remains unclear whether exhibitors will bend to YRF’s demands the release date for War is fast approaching. And point out this detail our source adds, “War is slated to release on October 2, a holiday weekend that will ensure a good start. No one wants to lose out on the business but it looks like YRF and cinema owners have reached an impasse, which can be solved only with time. But whatever be the solution, the same has to be arrived at immediately.”