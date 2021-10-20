Yash Chopra Death Anniversary: From 'Chandni' to 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', best films of the King of Romance

Legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra was born on September 27, 1932. He hailed from a Punjabi Hindu family.

He has been instrumental in shaping the symbolism of mainstream Hindi cinema across the globe. Popularly known as the ‘King of Romance’ for his string of hit romantic films spanning over a five-decade career, he redefined drama and romance onscreen.

His passion for filmmaking led him to travel to Bombay from Punjab. He was entranced by the ambiance of Bombay and wanted to join the film industry.

He initially worked as an assistant director to IS Johar, and then for his director-producer brother, BR Chopra.

In 1970, he tied the knot with Pamela Singh, and by then, the desire to step out from his elder brother’s shadow and spread his wings had taken root in his mind.

ALSO READ Yash Chopra: The magical way the King of Romance redefined female characters in Bollywood

The stage was set for the emergence of a big banner, Yash Raj Films. Within the next couple of years, he became the most influential and unshakeable name in Bollywood.

Yash Chopra made his directorial debut with 'Dhool Ka Phool' in 1959. However, he rose to fame and was considered one of the most prominent filmmakers only after the release of ‘Waqt’ in 1965.

On the 9th death anniversary of the ace director, let's take a look at some of his best films:

Daag: A Poem of Love

The romantic drama is the first film produced and directed by Yash Chopra in his home production in 1973. The storyline of the film was based on a novel The Mayor of Casterbridge. It was one of the initial films to portray such a subject on screen. The film became the most successful one of that year.

Advertisement

Deewar

The film was written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar and directed by Yash Chopra. It features Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Singh, Nirupa Roy and Parveen Babi. The film received critical and commercial success. The film received many awards and nominations. Yash Chopra was honored with Filmfare Best Director for the film.

Advertisement

Chandni

The title Chandni has always been a favorite of the director. He has used Chandni as a character in many of his hit films. The musical romantic drama film of 1989 turned out to be a massive hit. Yash Chopra also received the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award for the film.

Darr: A Violent Love Story

The romantic psychological thriller was released in 1993 leaving the audience shocked as nobody imagined actor Shah Rukh Khan as a villain. It was only Yash Chopra’s vision and faith that made it a super hit. The film gave him a National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Advertisement

Dil Toh Pagal Hai

It is another romantic musical drama by Yash Chopra. The film was highly applauded. Yash Chopra also received an the award for Filmfare Best Film and a National Award for the film.

ALSO READ Yash Chopra: How the legend ensured that Punjabi music always featured in his movies

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 06:12 PM IST