Yami Gautam wraps up shoot of 'A Thursday'

Mumbai: Actor Yami Gautam has finished shooting for her thriller movie A Thursday. On Thursday, Yami took to her Instagram account to bid adieu to the team of her upcoming project. "It's never a me... it's always a WE , with the best of teams. Bidding adieu to the most beautiful team and taking some fond memories with me from the sets of #AThursday," she wrote.

Along with the short heartfelt note, Yami posted a clip featuring her BTS moments from the sets of A Thursday.

For the unversed, A Thursday revolves around a playschool teacher named Naina Jaiswal (played by Yami), who takes 16 toddlers as hostages. Actors Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni are also a part of Behzad Khambata's directorial film. Most probably, A Thursday, which is produced by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films, will get a digital release.

Apart from A Thursday, Yami will also be seen in Bhoot Police, Lost and Dasvi