Yami Gautam to turn crime reporter for Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's investigative drama 'Lost'

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is set to headline "Lost", the upcoming investigative drama to be directed by filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

The film, backed by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, will feature Gautam as a feisty crime reporter.

According to the makers, "Lost" aims to highlight the "issue of media integrity".

The movie will also feature veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer, Zee Studios, said the film's "tightly knit script" will definitely keep the audiences engaged till the end.