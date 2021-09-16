e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 08:29 PM IST

Yami Gautam says she wanted family to join her, Aditya Dhar for honeymoon; check out Saif Ali Khan's hilarious reaction

In the promo of the show, Kapil asks Yami about an interview where she had said that she and her husband Aditya Dhar wanted to take their family on their honeymoon.
FPJ Web Desk
'Bhoot Police' actors Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez recently appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for the promotions of their recently-released horror film.

In the promo of the show, Kapil is seen in a conversation with the Bollywood stars. He asks Yami about an interview where she had said that she and her husband Aditya Dhar wanted to take their family on their honeymoon.

"Aapko kisi ne bataya nahi family le ke nahi jaate vaha pe ja ke banate hai," he joked.

Replying to the host, Yami Gautam said, "Humm dono ki shart thi ki sab sath mein jaayengi."

Saif is seen mocking his co-star for the same.

Check out the video here:

In another promo, the actress spoke about her intimate wedding amid COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was my naani who told us we will follow the Covid-19 protocol, thus, we had only 20 people present at the wedding," she said.

Reacting to this, Saif confessed that despite wanting his wedding with Kareena Kapoor to be a close-knit affair, it turned out to be an extravagant affair.

"Jab humne shaadi ki thi, humne bhi wohi decide kiya tha ki sirf ekdum close family ko bulayenge. Lekin Kapoor family jo hai, unme kum se kum 200 hai," the 'Tandav' actor said.

The 'Hum Tum' actor further said that he is scared of 'expensive' weddings. "Mujhe bohot darr lagta hai expensive shaadis se. Mere 4 bachche hai, bohot darr lag raha hai (I am very scared of expensive weddings. I have four children, I am scared)," Saif joked.

The actors currently star in the adventure horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police', streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, it also features Jaaved Jaafri, and Jamie Lever in pivotal roles.

The horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 08:29 PM IST
