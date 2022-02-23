Yami Gautam reacts after Sheetal Thakur shares Himachali bride look from wedding with Vikrant Massey

Days after tying the knot with actor Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur posted an adorable set of pictures where she can be seen flaunting her Himachali bride look.

In one of the images, Sheetal can be seen donning a red traditional outfit as she flaunts her kaleeres and nose ring.

Reacting to the same, actress Yami Gautam, who also made headlines for her traditional Himachali bridal look, wrote, "gorgeous."

Yami and Aditya got married to each other on June 4, 2021. They both have worked together on the hit film 'Uri: The surgical Strike'.

For those unversed, Vikrant had compared Yami's look to self-styled god-woman Radhe Maa.

"Pure and pious like Radhe Maa," Vikrant wrote adding a pinch of humour.

Vikrant and Sheetal had gotten married on Friday in Himachal Pradesh in a traditional ceremony.

The duo, who featured together in the first season of the web series 'Broken But Beautiful', got engaged in a low-key Roka ceremony in 2019. However, their marriage was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Yami is currently basking in the success of her film 'A Thursday'.

Talking about the movie, Yami said, "I have never ever played such a distinct character like Naina! She projects so many diverse emotions. I have really put in a lot of effort to portray her in different shades. She is a teacher, who always looks after the children and she has taken them hostage, transforming her from a protector to a threat. That situation itself is so tense with multiple layers to it. A Thursday is an absolute roller coaster ride and I totally loved being a part of it!"

Helmed by Behzad Khambata, 'A Thursday' also stars Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia. It released on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12:49 PM IST