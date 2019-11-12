Yami Gautam hosts a special screening of 'Bala' for paparazzi

Seeing the way the audience and the press has lapped up to her character of Pari Mishra in Bala has been nothing short of heartening for Yami Gautam.

The actress received unanimously wonderful reviews from critics for her deft portrayal of the part of Pari - a social media star who lives in her own bubble. Yami, who is amongst the Tinseltown most affable actresses, wanted to show her gratitude towards the people who’ve supported her through everything.

She decided to keep a special screening for photographers and members of the paparazzi at a suburban theatre in Mumbai. She even joined them after the event to take their feedback on the film and discusses the character at length with them.

The actress believes that constructive feedback is necessary to evolve as an artiste. She is making it a point to take Bala to as many people as possible and show if everyone who has contributed in her journey as an actor.