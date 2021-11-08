Yami Gautam gets nostalgic as 'Bala' clocks 2 years: 'It is one of the most important films for me'

It's been two years since social-comedy 'Bala' released, and actor Yami Gautam is forever grateful to the makers for giving her one of the most important films of her career.

On Monday, Yami took a stroll down memory lane and shared her memory from the first day of the shoot.

"I consider Bala one of the most important films for me in my professional career. I still remember my first day on set. It was the scene where Pari finds out that 'Mera pati Ganja hai'! My nervousness was directly proportional to @amarkaushik's confidence in me. I questioned my director about why he wanted to start the shoot with such a challenging scene and not something far simpler but he asked me to trust him and go for it. And he was right, this was the first take and I just feel that was the moment that set the tone for Pari," she wrote.

"And the journey ahead was one of only fun or as Amar said ‘chalo khelte hain’. It's been 2 years since Bala and all these fond memories are etched in my heart. Working with a talented crew and cast - Amar, Dinesh, Ayushmann, Bhumi on one of the best-written scripts was an incredible journey and one of my most cherished moments. Special mention to; Sourabh sir, Seema ma'am, Javed Jaffery, and Abhishek Banerjee," she wrote.

Loading View on Instagram

"This was an opportunity that came to me at a very crucial time in my life! Pari made me let go of all my inhibitions & allowed me to be free. Many were doubtful if I could pull off that role but it takes 1 person’s faith & conviction to change everything for you! I'll always be grateful to Amar for this! This is a celebration not just for a film but for the joy of working on good scripts, beautifully created characters & amazing teamwork #happy2yearsBala," Yami added.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, 'Bala' also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film revolves around a young man with a receding hairline. It also sheds light on colourism.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 06:05 PM IST