Yami Gautam flaunts her Rs 3.4 lakh Bvlgari mangalsutra on first Karva Chauth with Aditya Dhar

Karva Chauth is a celebration of the pious bond between a husband and a wife. Ladies dress up to the nines and observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for a day for the safety and long lives of their husbands.

However, with changing times, men have too decided to reciprocate this expression of love, by partaking in the fasting ritual.

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam observed her first Karva Chauth after marriage with filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Yami and Aditya married in a private ceremony on June 4, this year. The two have worked together on the hit film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Yami took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture flaunting her lavish mangalsutra by Bvlgari. She wore a traditional red saree, her usual Kashmiri dejhoor and completed the look with red lipstick and red bindi.

She captioned it as, “The joy of celebrating my first Karva Chauth is unmatched & it became more special as I wear @bulgari Mangalsutra.”

The mangalsutra costs a whopping Rs. 3,49,000 as per the official website.

Couple of days back, Yami and Aditya sought divine blessings at Amritsar's famous Sri Harmandir Sahib- Golden Temple.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami who was recently seen in the horror drama 'Bhoot Police', has multiple films in the pipeline including 'A Thursday', 'Lost', and 'Dasvi'.

Besides that, Yami will join Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in 'Oh My God 2'.

Directed by Amit Rai, 'Oh My God 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer of the same name.

