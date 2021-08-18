Yami Gautam changes her name post marriage with filmmaker Aditya Dhar

Advertisement

Months after Bollywood actress Yami Gautam surprised everyone with the news of her marriage to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, she has now officially taken her husband’s name on social media.

Yami’s name on social media now reads as Yami Gautam Dhar.

For the unversed, Yami had acted in Aditya Dhar's directorial "Uri: The Surgical Strike", which was released in 2019.

Taking to Instagram, Yami posted a picture from her intimate wedding ceremony. She is seen wearing a red-coloured saree. On the other hand, Aditya chose to wear a white sherwani. "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family," the caption read.

"As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya," the post further read.

Yami made her Bollywood debut with the film "Vicky Donor", and since then has featured in several movies, including "Kaabil", "Sanam Re", "Bala" and "Ginny weds Sunny".

Recently, Yami took to her Instagram Story, and posted a picture with baby Yami, the niece of the actor's huge fan, Atul Sureka.

Reportedly, Atul, a lawyer from Kolkata, has been Yami's fan from her debut film “Vicky Donor” (2012). Atul has also got Yami's name tattooed on his arm.

"Holding the most adorable six-month-old Yami in my arms. So overwhelmed by this gesture of naming your niece after my name @Surehaatul22..Absolutely loved meeting baby Yami and your family. Blessed to have admirers and well like you. Lots of love and respect," Yami wrote with the cute picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami has multiple films in the pipeline including “A Thurday”, “Bhoot Police”, “Lost” and “Dasvi”.

