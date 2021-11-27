Yami Gautam Birthday Special: Know her love story with filmmaker Aditya Dhar

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who has had an nine-year-long journey in the Hindi film industry, is celebrating her 33rd birthday on November 28 2021.

Yami made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film 'Vicky Donor' and later featured in films like Badlapur', 'Sanam Re',' Kaabil', 'Sarkar 3', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and 'Bala'.

The actress, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, has played diverse roles and surprised her fans with a myriad of roles.

When actress Yami Gautam recently married Aditya Dhar, director of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, everyone was surprised. No one could believe that Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar were in a relationship.

The actress revealed that she and Aditya got closer during the shoot of URI: The Surgical Strike, and it was during the promotions when they developed a really good friendship.

Yami was all praises for Dhar while telling her love story, "He values people a lot, and I respect him a lot. He is genuinely nice to everyone, and it's true. You just need to be a good person, and he is just like that," she told ETimes.

She further added that they never decided that they will get married on June 4 2021, "It was like shall we do it? Okay, let's go head. It's a gut feeling, and instinct can never fail you. We didn't need to convince anyone our families were equally happy."

Yami chose for a simple wedding and said that DJ sounds never pleased her, "Even the saree I wore belonged to my mother and my stylist Allia Al Rufai looked at it and said it was beautiful."

Yami's wedding was a very intimate and grounded affair; her sister did her hair and coordinated everything. They had one person to click pictures, and it was all things simple and beautiful. Yami Gautam will be seen in Bhoot Police, Cirkus and Valimai on the work front.

