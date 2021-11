Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who has had an nine-year-long journey in the Hindi film industry, is celebrating her 33rd birthday on November 28 2021.

When actress Yami Gautam recently married Aditya Dhar, director of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, everyone was surprised. She uploaded pictures of her marriage on her instagram profile and took the internet by storm.

Her outfits paired with beautiful Kashmiri Dejhoor earrings are capturing everyone's hearts.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 03:38 PM IST