'Yahi chahiye tha na': As farmers' protest turns violent, Kangana Ranaut questions Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra's silence

In the wake of clashes between police and protesting farmers in Delhi on Tuesday, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut condemned the violence and questioned the silence of Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra - who'd earlier expressed solidarity with the farmers.

In an unexpected development, hundreds of protesting farmers swarmed the historic Red Fort on Tuesday as their 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' turned violent at several places in the national capital. A large group of farmers stormed the Red Fort and a few youths even climbed up the flagpole on the 17th century landmark and put up a saffron-coloured pennant.

Visuals from the spot showed farmers swarming the Red Fort even as hundreds of others clashed with Delhi Police personnel near the ITO intersection in central Delhi, which witnessed chaos as security personnel were clearly outnumbered by the protesters. Some video clips even showed farmers chasing away policemen.

Reacting to images and videos from the clashes, Kangana tweeted, "Six brands cancelled contracts with me some were already signed some were closing n said I called Farmer terrorists so they can’t have me as an ambassador. Today I want to say each and every Indian who is supporting these riots is also a terrorist including anti national brands."