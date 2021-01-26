'Yahi chahiye tha na': As farmers' protest turns violent, Kangana Ranaut questions Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra's silence

In the wake of clashes between police and protesting farmers in Delhi on Tuesday, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut condemned the violence and questioned the silence of Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra - who'd earlier expressed solidarity with the farmers.
In an unexpected development, hundreds of protesting farmers swarmed the historic Red Fort on Tuesday as their 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' turned violent at several places in the national capital. A large group of farmers stormed the Red Fort and a few youths even climbed up the flagpole on the 17th century landmark and put up a saffron-coloured pennant.
Visuals from the spot showed farmers swarming the Red Fort even as hundreds of others clashed with Delhi Police personnel near the ITO intersection in central Delhi, which witnessed chaos as security personnel were clearly outnumbered by the protesters. Some video clips even showed farmers chasing away policemen.
Reacting to images and videos from the clashes, Kangana tweeted, "Six brands cancelled contracts with me some were already signed some were closing n said I called Farmer terrorists so they can’t have me as an ambassador. Today I want to say each and every Indian who is supporting these riots is also a terrorist including anti national brands."
Tagging actors Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh, she added, "You need to explain this @diljitdosanjh @priyankachopra Whole world is laughing at us today, yahi chahiye tha na tum logon ko!!!! Congratulations"
For those unversed, Priyanka had reacted to the ongoing farmers' protest against the farm laws, and said that "as a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later."
The 'Baywatch' star had posted her reaction on Twitter in response to a tweet by Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh.
"Our farmers are India's Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later," tweeted Chopra
In a video message, Ranaut lashed out at all those who've supported the farmers' protests and demanded a strict action against them.
"We have become a joke before the world today. We have no prestige left. We don't care if the Prime Minister of another nation is our guest, we can sit naked in front of them. If this goes on, there will be no progress in this country. Whoever supports this so-called farmers' protest should be jailed. They have reduced our nation, its government and Supreme Court into a joke," the actress is heard saying in the video.
"Sick and tired of riots and blood bath almost every month , Delhi, Bangalore and now again Delhi," she wrote.