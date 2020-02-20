'Yaass Queen': Anushka Sharma's gesture of self-love is winning hearts on the internet

'Zero' actress Anushka Sharma, on Tuesday, received the Beauty Icon of the Year at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020. The actress attended the award function in a gorgeous gold couture. After adding bling at the red carpet, the diva decided to treat her fans and took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself. However, it's not Anushka's breathtaking pictures, but the comments she left on her on post that grabbed everyone's attention.

Setting a whole new level of self love, the actress took to the comments section to drop some fire emoticons on her own pictures. Anushka also wrote, 'wow what a photo' and 'Good height girl' and her gesture is winning the hearts of the internet.