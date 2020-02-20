'Yaass Queen': Anushka Sharma's gesture of self-love is winning hearts on the internet

'Zero' actress Anushka Sharma, on Tuesday, received the Beauty Icon of the Year at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020. The actress attended the award function in a gorgeous gold couture. After adding bling at the red carpet, the diva decided to treat her fans and took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself. However, it's not Anushka's breathtaking pictures, but the comments she left on her on post that grabbed everyone's attention.
Setting a whole new level of self love, the actress took to the comments section to drop some fire emoticons on her own pictures. Anushka also wrote, 'wow what a photo' and 'Good height girl' and her gesture is winning the hearts of the internet.
The actress also took to her Instagram story to share a special message after her win. She wrote, "Loving yourself is to love the living, breathing, compassionate, powerful human beung that you arre, that has the ability to rise above superficiality and personalities... That is what makes you truly beautiful."
She also thanked Femina India for the award.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif has started shooting for her next. The actress was recently spotted shooting in Kolkata cricket stadium. She will be seen playing the role of former Indian cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami. She was joined by Jhulan Goswami herself at the time of the shooting. She sported a similar hairstyle as Jhulan during the shoot as she filmed a scene of entering the stadium with 10 players.
The actor is yet to make an official announcement on the same.
