'WTF': Netizens in shock as Vidya Balan thanks coronavirus for curbing pollution

With COVID-19 lockdowns all around, vehicular pollution has lessened. The air is purer, the trees are greener and the sky clearer. It seems the earth is using this opportunity to rejuvenate itself. Bollywood actress Vidya Balan finds a reason to smile despite the depressing atmosphere all around and thanks life coming to a standstill owing to the coronavirus scare, for stopping us for a while and making us realise the gift of life.

The actress has posted a video to convey her thoughts, where she says: "Thank you coronavirus for shaking us and showing us we are dependent on something much bigger than we think. Thank you for making us appreciate the luxury we lived in -- abundance of products, freedom, health, and realising we were taking it for granted. Thank you for stopping us to make us see how lost we were in the 'busy-ness' not having time for the most basic things. Thank you for allowing us to put aside all our problems we thought were so important and showing us what is actually important."