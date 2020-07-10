'Wrong news': Manoj Bajpayee rubbishes reports of playing gangster Vikas Dubey

Producer Sandiip Kapur had suggested that a film with Manoj Bajpayee playing the role of the gangster should be made.

"What has happened today in the encounter is beyond cinematic and dramatic experience. @BajpayeeManoj how about playing Vikas Dubey in your next? You'll kill it! #VikasDubey #Encounter @DrKumarVishwas," Kapur wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Reacting to it, Manoj had said: "I have been hearing that a lot of people are discussing me in the role. If the character and script are nice, then playing any real life character would be fun. The said person's life has been very theatric and it would be very interesting to bring his life to the big screen. Let's see what happens. I am excited to play this character."