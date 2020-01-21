'Writing my next, Salman Khan has liked the idea': Sooraj Barjatya

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya on Tuesday revealed that he is already penning his next film and his frequent collaborator, superstar Salman Khan, has liked the idea.

The 54-year-old actor and the filmmaker, who started their Bollywood journeys together with 1989's "Maine Pyaar Kiya", last worked together in "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" (2015).

"I am writing it. In a year or two, I will be done. I have discussed the idea with Salman and he has liked it. It is in my space -- family, drama and emotions," Barjatya told PTI in an interview.

He, however, said he is currently focusing on his younger son Avnish's first directorial venture.

"Avnish is going to make his debut as a director. In late 2017, I was ready to start my film with Salman bhai. I was in the middle of writing, but my son, who assisted me on 'Prem Ratan....', said he is ready to start as director.