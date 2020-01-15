'Wouldn't have a child outside marriage': Neena Gupta on changing her past

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta will be seen in Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga'. Neena will play the role of Kangana's mother in the sports drama that also stars singer-actor Jassie Gill.

'The Last Color' actress is the mother of celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who is the lovechild of Neena and the iconic West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards. Neena, in an interview was asked, if she had one chance to rethink a decision of her life, what would it be. The 'Badhai Ho' actress said she would not have a child outside the wedlock.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Neena Gupta said, “I would not have a child outside marriage. Every child needs both parents. I was always honest with Masaba, so it did not affect our relationship, but I know she suffered.”

For the uninitiated, Neena has had her share of relationships. Before marrying a Delhi-based Chartered Accountant in 2008, she had a broken engagement and a child out of the wedlock. The actress who's currently enjoying her second innings in films, has raised her daughter, ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta all by herself.

Lately, Neena has been making news for her fashion statements. From one-shoulder blouses to frocks, Neena has been the talk of the town for confidently sporting chic outfits. The 60-year-old actress also revealed that she has been taking some tips from her fashionista daughter.

Neena said, "Masaba has helped me break some taboos, like wearing off-white with white, or sneakers with a fancy gown. She’s given me the confidence to carry off stuff, which looks nice. It’s important that you’re not embarrassed when you try something new.”

On the work front, Neena recently moved out of Akshay Kumar‘s 'Sooryavanshi' after her character didn’t work out. After 'Panga', she will be starring in Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. It is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020. She has a few other projects in the kitty, including Ranveer Singh's sports drama, '83.