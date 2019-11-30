Would you wear Ananya Panday's quirky pantsuit in public?

Ananya Panday always creates her own statement. The actress, who is busy promoting her latest movie 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', stepped out for the event this afternoon.
The trio Ananya, Bhumi and Kartik were posing for lenses and what caught our attention is Ananya's quirky pantsuit! Ananya was donning a beige pantsuit with center-parted hair bun and statement neckpiece, she completed her look with orange stilettos.
Take a look:
On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan which is slated to release on December 6, 2019 and Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter that will hit the screens on 12th June 2020.
