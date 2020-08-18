'Would you say this if I were Parkash Padukone/Anil Kapoor’s daughter?': Kangana on Naseeruddin Shah calling her 'half-educated starlet'

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in his recent interview addressed the ongoing debates around 'movie mafia' and nepotism in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. Talking about the media coverage about the same, Shah allegedly took a dig at actress Kangana Ranaut, who dabbled in the outsider versus insider debate after Rajput's death.

Naseeruddin Shah in an interview with India Television, said that he was grieved when Sushant Singh Rajput died but didn't bother to follow the 'nonsense being spouted by people' after the suicide as it is absolutely sickening. He said, "Every person who has any little frustration in his mind, in his heart, about the commercial industry, has been vomiting it out to the press."

Without taking the 'Panga' actress' name, Shah further added, "No one is interested in the opinions of some half-educated starlet who decides to take it upon herself to you know, get justice for Sushant."

Reacting to the comments, Kangana Ranaut's official Twitter team wrote, "Thank you Naseer ji, you weighed all my awards and achievements which non of my contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism,I am used to this but would you say this to me if I were Parkash Padukone/Anil Kapoor’s daughter ?"