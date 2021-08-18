Advertisement

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently riding high on the success of their recently released war film, 'Shershaah'.

While Sidharth has left everyone impressed with his impeccable performance as Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara is also receiving praise for essays the role of Captain Batra's love interest Dimple Cheema.

Their crackling chemistry on screen is also being loved by the audience.

Kiara and Sidharth have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now, however, both the stars have remained tight-lipped about their budding romance.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Sidharth spoke about his relationship with Kiara and commended her dedication as an actor. Sidharth also revealed one common thing that both the actors connect on.

The actor revealed he met Kiara for the first time on the sets of 'Lust Stories' that she did with Karan Johar.

He said they were 'eager' to get her on board for Dimple’s role in 'Shershaah' because they felt that she has a great sense of earnestness and honesty as an actor, adding that he admires these qualities of her.

He went on to add that on the sets, too, she is instinctive as Sidharth would want to do more takes, but she would be okay with it.

Sidharth further said that on the personal front, there is a sense of regularness to her, which they both connect on. He added that they both have regular lives away from the industry and that is something they connect on and cherish

Shershaah, directed by Vishnu Varadhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, released on August 12 on Prime Video. It also stars Shiv Panditt, Pawan Chopra. Himmanshoo Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Sahil Vaid and Raj Arjun among others.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 09:54 AM IST