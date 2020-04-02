'Would change the way the world reacted': Kareena Kapoor faces severe backlash for hot take on coronavirus

'Angrezi Medium' actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently featured on the cover of Vogue's April issue. From coronavirus to work from home, the actress spoke about a few topics in a candid interview with the magazine. The interview was published on Thursday and Kareena is receiving severe backlash for her hot take on coronavirus, sustainability and more.

Bebo had shot for the Vogue cover a month ago, before the coronavirus lockdown in the country. The mesmerizing pictures from the 'Keeping up with Kareena Kapoor Khan' issue were released on social media. However, it's her statements that are making headlines. Kareena played the 'what if' game, where she answered 20 questions and re-imagined her life. When the actress was asked what would she change if she had to go back in time, Kareena said, "I’d change... the way the world reacted to Coronavirus in the beginning. It should have been taken seriously from the start."

The actress also said that if she could, she would 'start living more sustainably by creating community gardens for people to grow their own vegetables across the city.'