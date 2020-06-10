'Worst time to be holding a Harry Potter book': Ananya Panday gets trolled for her latest magazine cover

While some trolled Ananya's 'cringe-worthy fake candids', others lashed out at the actress for posing with a Harry Potter book amid the ongoing controversy. A user wrote, "Featuring a book by Just Karening Rowling during pride month isn't even the worst thing about these photographs and that says a lot."

"The least we wanted was a JK Rowling promotion at this hour smh," wrote another user.

While another commented, "Man worst time to be holding a Harry Potter book."

For the unversed, JK Rowling, the author of 'Harry Potter' has caused a stir after criticizing an article that used the phrase "people who menstruate." She received a lot of flak for posting 'transphobic' tweets that caused a firestorm of responses from the LGBTQ community and others who were upset with her words.

Check out the Twitter reactions to Ananya Pandey's magazine cover: