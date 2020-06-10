'Worst time to be holding a Harry Potter book': Ananya Panday gets trolled for her latest magazine cover

Amid the controvery surrounding author JK Rowling's 'transphobic' tweets, Ananya Pandey got trolled for holding a Harry Potter book in her latest magazine cover.
'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actress Ananya Pandey featured on the June issue of Harper's Bazaar India. The pictures for the magazine cover were shot at the diva's home, by her younger sister Rysa. Sharing the pictures on social media, Harper's Bazaar wrote, "Our digital cover star, Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) was photographed at home by her younger sister Rysa. For Panday who’s in lockdown with her family in Mumbai, “Happiness means being surrounded by the people I love, doing that I love and just existing with love."
While some trolled Ananya's 'cringe-worthy fake candids', others lashed out at the actress for posing with a Harry Potter book amid the ongoing controversy. A user wrote, "Featuring a book by Just Karening Rowling during pride month isn't even the worst thing about these photographs and that says a lot."
"The least we wanted was a JK Rowling promotion at this hour smh," wrote another user.
While another commented, "Man worst time to be holding a Harry Potter book."
For the unversed, JK Rowling, the author of 'Harry Potter' has caused a stir after criticizing an article that used the phrase "people who menstruate." She received a lot of flak for posting 'transphobic' tweets that caused a firestorm of responses from the LGBTQ community and others who were upset with her words.
Check out the Twitter reactions to Ananya Pandey's magazine cover:
