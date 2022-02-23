'Worst air hostesses ever': Chitrangda Singh slams Go Air cabin crew, shares travel ordeal

Nearly two decades ago, Chitrangada Singh made every critic take note of her debut performance in Sudhir Mishra's 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi'.

The actress, who recently shared screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in 'Bob Biswas' is now making headlines for posting her travel ordeal on social media.

As per Chitrangada, she was travelling from Delhi to Mumbai via Go Air and had the worst experience with its cabin crew.

Sharing a post on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Flight 391 Goair to Delhi from Mumbai @g8.goair is the rudest the worst air hostesses ever!!! #rikusingh #jamie & #christopher #meenal all of them Please teach them some manners. Most high handed and arrogant attitude I have ever seen! Very disappointed with all of them. It reminded me of my worst experiences at #airindia.”

In another post she added, "The incident was not with me but the person sitting next to me who was being ill treated by the air hostesses despite him being utterly polite & patient it was just NOT done for the crew to show such arrogance! @gofirstairways."

Chitrangda essayed the role of Abhishek Bachchan's wife in 'Bob Biswas', a spin-off of the 2012 movie 'Kahani'. It also marked the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh, daughter of 'Kahani' director Sujoy Ghosh.

She said: "Well, I feel really overwhelmed hearing the amount of amazing responses I have been getting for the character that I essayed in 'Bob Biswas'. This film is really special to me. I would really like to thank the viewers and my fans for appreciating all our efforts. "

The actress further added on receiving few complaints from her fans and film critics about her not being seen more often on screen.

"Also, to the people who want to see me more often on screen, I assure them that it will happen here on," she said.

Over the years, Chitrangada has worked in films like 'Desi Boyz', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3', and 'Baazaar' to name a few.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 10:59 AM IST