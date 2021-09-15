'World's best human, I love you': Janhvi Kapoor shares sweet birthday note for rumoured beau Akshat Ranjan

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to wish rumoured boyfriend Akshat Ranjan. The 'Gunjan Saxena' actress shared an unseen picture with Akshat and penned a sweet note calling him the 'world's best human'.

The picture shared by Janhvi shows the actress facing her back towards the camera as she leans on Akshat's shoulder, holding his hand.

Check out the picture here:

Khushi Kapoor also shared a birthday post for Ranjan. Sharing a polaroid of their goofy pictures, she wrote: "Happy birthday to the best @akshatrajan."

Advertisement

Akshat Rajan is reportedly the son of Abhijit Rajan, Chairman and Managing Director of Gammon India Limited. He has studied at Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts.

Janhvi Kapoor has always kept her relationships private. But her pictures with Akshat Ranjan often make headlines, leaving netizens in awe of the rumoured couple.

While rumours of their romance have been in the air for a few years, Janhvi had earlier rubbished the same and said that they're 'childhood best friends'.

Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, was previously linked with her 'Dhadak' co-star Ishaan Khatter.

On the work front, she was last seen in the OTT-released films 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' and 'Roohi'.

Janhvi will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' and Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry'.

'Good Luck Jerry' also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. The comedy drama is being directed by Siddharth Sengupta.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 04:07 PM IST