World Vegetarian Day 2020: From Kangana Ranaut to Shahid Kapoor, actors who switched to the meat-free life

October 1 is observed as World Vegetarian Day around the globe. Established by the North American Vegetarian Society in 1977, International Vegetarian Day is celebrated 'to promote the joy, compassion and life-enhancing possibilities of vegetarianism.' The day is dedicated to creating awareness about the health and environmental benefits of vegetarian lifestyle. It also marks the beginning of Vegetarian Awareness Month.
On World Vegetarian Day 2020, here are some Bollywood actors and celebrities who switched to a meat-free life:
Shahid Kapoor
Touted as the hottest vegetarian, Shahid Kapoor gave up meat after reading Brian Hines' 'Life Is Fair'. The actor's father Pankaj Kapur, who's a follower of the spiritual organization 'Radha Soami Satsang Beas', had gifted him the book.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bebo turned vegetarian during her much-talked about relationship with Shahid Kapoor. Even years after her break-up, the former meat lover who grew up relishing Tandoori chicken has stuck vegetarianism.
In an interview, the 'Jab We Met' actor had said, "Being vegetarian is far healthier. I eat just about everything in vegetarian food. It helps that I like eating at home much more than dining out. I enjoy simple, home-cooked meals: veggies, roti, dal, rice. But, like most of the Kapoors, I love eating. Once in a while, I indulge myself with a samosa or a kachori."
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma's love for her little furry friend, Dude, turned her into a pure vegetarian. The 'Zero' actress had revealed that she opted for a vegetarian lifestyle because Dude hated the smell of meat.
Aamir Khan
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan turned vegetarian after his beloved wife showed him a video about the negative health effects of meat and dairy on health and on the environment. The '3 Idiots' actor has never looked back since and has even adapted the vegan way of life by quitting dairy products.
Alia Bhatt
The 'Sadak 2' actor gave up on non-vegetarian food to ditch summer heat and ended up staying off meat ever since. Her father Mahesh Bhatt is also a staunch vegetarian.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who was named People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India's Person of the Year for 2018, reportedly gave up on meat to strengthen her cause of animal advocacy. The 'Neerja' actor has also turned vegan and follows a plant-based diet for over three years now.
Kangana Ranaut
The Pahadi beauty was once an avid meat lover, however, she turned vegetarian in 2015. Kangana has now turned into a vegan.
The 'Queen' actor was quoted by Cosmopolitan saying, "When I decided to become a vegetarian, I realised that consuming dairy products was not agreeing with me and was giving me acidity. Hence, I switched to being a vegan and this has made a lot of difference in my life. I am very happy now."
