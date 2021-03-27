World Theatre Day 2021: Pocket theatres that are open in Mumbai

World Theatre Day takes place on March 27 and is a celebration of the stage and the people who have spent years cultivating its art and beauty. The theatre has been loved by many because a play at a theatre is a story unfolding in front of the viewer’s eyes. It is a safe place for performers to showcase their talent. It holds a special place in the hearts of many because it’s something that you can learn from and share with family and close friends.
World Theatre Day was initiated in 1962 by the International Theatre Institute. This day would want to be celebrated by many in the flesh.
Here are the pocket theatres that are open in Mumbai -
Prithvi Theatre:
Prithvi Theatre is a renowned theatre. It is primarily focused on Hindi theatre. It is located in Juhu and is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 1 - 9 pm. The play that is running on March 27 is - Motley Manto, Ismat… Haazir Hain! It is directed by Naseeruddin Shah. One must be above 18 years to see this play. Tickets can be booked online at www.prithvitheatre.org
The Royal Opera House:
The Royal Opera House may not be able to accommodate you physically but believes that the show must go on or in this case online. Catch the Royal House’s Mumbai Opera Online. Their 30-minute pre - recorded biweekly programmes will certainly get your artistic juices flowing. On March 27 at 6 pm, there will be an excerpt of the performances from 2019’s annual concert in Kohima. Visit www.royaloperahouse.in
Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan:
Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan is a performing arts center hosting theatrical productions, musical performances, and dance recitals. It is located in Thane. On March 27, there is a Marathi play called Long Life. It is a romantic, dramatic, comedy. It is priced at Rs 200. Visit bookmyshow to book a ticket.
