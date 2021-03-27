World Theatre Day 2021: Pocket theatres that are open in Mumbai

World Theatre Day takes place on March 27 and is a celebration of the stage and the people who have spent years cultivating its art and beauty. The theatre has been loved by many because a play at a theatre is a story unfolding in front of the viewer’s eyes. It is a safe place for performers to showcase their talent. It holds a special place in the hearts of many because it’s something that you can learn from and share with family and close friends.

World Theatre Day was initiated in 1962 by the International Theatre Institute. This day would want to be celebrated by many in the flesh.

Here are the pocket theatres that are open in Mumbai -

Prithvi Theatre:

Prithvi Theatre is a renowned theatre. It is primarily focused on Hindi theatre. It is located in Juhu and is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 1 - 9 pm. The play that is running on March 27 is - Motley Manto, Ismat… Haazir Hain! It is directed by Naseeruddin Shah. One must be above 18 years to see this play. Tickets can be booked online at www.prithvitheatre.org