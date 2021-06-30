World Social Media Day: Abhishek Bachchan has a message for trolls and rumour-mongers

On the occasion of World Social Media Day on Wednesday, actor Abhishek Bachchan imparted an important message to his followers.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek urged everyone to use social media platforms in a responsible manner.

"Social media is a powerful tool. But remember, with great power comes great responsibility," he wrote.

Along with it, he shared a quirky picture to emphasise how to use social media. The picture is a collage of two images featuring Abhishek.