World No-Tobacco Day 2020: Sunil Grover shares 'cigarette recipe' to deliver anti-cancer message

Sunil Grover has shared the recipe to make cigarettes as a part of his initiative to deliver a strong message against cancer. The recipe is actually a sarcastic dig by the actor-comedian against the harmful effects of tobacco on our health.

"Ek nayi type ki recipe try ki hai during lockdown (I have tried a new type of recipe during lockdown). The facts in this video are so hard - hitting that it forces me to think and rethink for myself also! #RecipeRethink #LiveTobaccoFree #CancerAwareness #TwoStepsAheadOfCancer," tweeted Sunil Grover.