World Mental Health Week 2019: Aamir Khan places equal emphasis on emotional and physical hygiene

Aamir Khan has been vocal on social media about various causes that are important to him. On the account of World Mental Health Week 2019, Aamir Khan today took to Twitter to share that emotional hygiene is as important as physical hygiene.

The note that he shared on Twitter reads, “Emotional hygeine is as important as physical hygeine. Being aware and sharing difficult emotions relieves stress. Physical exercise can also beats stress. Tackling it earlier prevents depression. Timely help works.”