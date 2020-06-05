World Environment Day 2020: Bollywood stars turn ‘climate warriors’ and make a wish for mother earth

Ahead of the World Environment Day which is to be celebrated on June 5, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Akshay Kumar joined Bhumi's initiative and pledged to be 'climate-conscious' in a bid to protect nature. Bhumi Pednekar has sought to bring Bollywood together to spread awareness about mother nature through her campaign in view of the World Environment Day. The campaign endeavored to get leaders from the entertainment industry to tell what is the 'one wish they have for the earth.'

Actor Anushka Sharma on Tuesday joined the list of celebrities who have come forward to support Bhumi Pednekar's initiative 'Climate Warrior' urging the people to plant trees. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor put out a message on Instagram in support of the initiative and said that her 'One Wish For The Earth' would be that all of us should treat all the plant and animals species with kindness and equality.

In the video, She said, "My wish for the earth is.. I wish that we would treat the plants and animal species- as just as significant a part of nature - as the human species. I wish that we would not treat them as a means to an end, because at the end of the day... we are all one." She concluded her message and said," I am a climate warrior, Are you?"