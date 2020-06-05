World Environment Day 2020: Bollywood stars turn ‘climate warriors’ and make a wish for mother earth

Ahead of the World Environment Day which is to be celebrated on June 5, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Akshay Kumar joined Bhumi's initiative and pledged to be 'climate-conscious' in a bid to protect nature. Bhumi Pednekar has sought to bring Bollywood together to spread awareness about mother nature through her campaign in view of the World Environment Day. The campaign endeavored to get leaders from the entertainment industry to tell what is the 'one wish they have for the earth.'
Actor Anushka Sharma on Tuesday joined the list of celebrities who have come forward to support Bhumi Pednekar's initiative 'Climate Warrior' urging the people to plant trees. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor put out a message on Instagram in support of the initiative and said that her 'One Wish For The Earth' would be that all of us should treat all the plant and animals species with kindness and equality.
In the video, She said, "My wish for the earth is.. I wish that we would treat the plants and animal species- as just as significant a part of nature - as the human species. I wish that we would not treat them as a means to an end, because at the end of the day... we are all one." She concluded her message and said," I am a climate warrior, Are you?"
Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar also joined Bhumi Pednekar's inititive to spread awareness about climate change and the need to protect the environment.
"Climate Change is upon us, is real. Stand up, do your bit protect Mother Nature .. On World Environment Day, my #OneWishForTheEarth pledge to be climate conscious, create awareness within families & communities. Every minute counts, be a #ClimateWarrior. @bhumipednekar," Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Tuesday tagging the actress, whose One Wish For The Earth campaign seeks to fight for the environment.
Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to thank the veteran actor for taking part in the campaign. She wrote: "Thank you so much @amitabhbachchan Sir for supporting us, spreading the message and telling us your #OneWishForTheEarth. It will inspire many to be more climate positive. Climate consciousness and awareness is the first & most important step for us! We will and can, together, make a difference. #ClimateWarrior."
In a separate Instagram post, Bhumi shared a video where Akshay Kumar speaks about climate change. In the video, Akshay says: "Our beautiful planet that has sustained us now needs us to protect it more than ever. During this time, we as a community must tread carefully and act immediately. A lot of damage has been done and climate change is a grave reality that all of us are facing. Today the one wish that I have is that we all work towards rebuilding mother nature by the simplest act of planting trees. I consider this to be one of the most basic and efficient deeds that we can all excercise individually and also urge others to do so. So guys, let us all do our bit to heal and rebuild the only planet we have. So join me and become a climate warrior. "
On the eve of World Environment Day, actor Arjun Kapoor on Thursday shared his 'One Wish For The Earth' as a move to fight climate change, reduce the use of plastic in day to day life.
The 'Panipat' actor is the latest name to join the list of celebrities, who have come forward to support Bhumi Pednekar's initiative 'Climate Warrior,' which endeavours to get leaders from the entertainment industry to tell what is the 'one wish they have for the earth.' Kapoor put out a video message on Instagram in support of the campaign and shared his wish of reducing the use of plastic that causes hazardous of bad effect on the environment.
"The only thing that came to my mind is ... let's reduce the use of plastic on a day to day basis. We have already caused a lot of harm unknowingly and knowingly in some cases," said the 34-year-old actor as he explained how our marine lives are also being affected by the plastic use.
He noted that he started becoming conscious about the environment and the first step he took was to avoid the use of plastic bottles and opted for a metal one.
"Small changes matter. I'm a climate warrior, are you?," the 'Gunday' actor concluded.
Raising awareness on the importance of water conservation, filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday came forward to support actress Bhumi Pednekar's 'Climate Warrior' initiative and revealed that he has been teaching his kids Roohi and Yash to conserve water.
The initiative launched by Pednekar aims to address several issues affecting the climate through a campaign called 'One Wish For The Earth'.
Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a video message with a beautiful caption, which says, "Water is the driving force of all nature - Leonardo Da Vinci. My #OneWishForTheEarth this World Environment Day is for us to conserve water and preserve water resources. This is something I have been practising for a while now and have been teaching Yash and Roohi to do too. Water is one of the most critical things in life, and we must be careful with how we use it. It is time to shut your taps and open your minds! Way to go #ClimateWarrior." In the video, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' filmmaker can be heard saying, "What is my one big wish for Earth? Well, this is something that I have tried to implement with my children (Yash and Roohi) is - Water Conservation, preservation of water resources. We tend to take that for granted, we tend to misuse the power we have, the power of water."
