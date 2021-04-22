World Earth Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor shares pictures of her 'favourite boys' Saif and Taimur planting trees

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans to an adorable picture of her "favourite boys" planting trees on World Earth Day.

Bebo, who is one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on social media, shared a picture on Instagram, which features her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan busy planting trees with their son Taimur.

While the first snap reflects the bond Saif shares with his son, the second picture showed little Nawab perched on a tree.

With the adorable post, the 'Heroine' star wrote, " Plant more trees. This world earth day... preserve plants. Grow (love) #WorldEarthDay #FavouriteBoys," using red hearts emoticons.