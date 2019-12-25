'Working with Varun Dhavan is like vibing with your friend on sets than a superstar': Rahul Shetty

Renowned dance Choreographer Rahul Shetty who was choreographed for Race 3, ABCD franchise, Baghi 2, houseful 4 also recently choreographed "the chamiya song" featuring DJ Bravo and Shakti has choreographed for all songs of Street Dancer 3D.

On sharing his experience choreographing for Muqabla song, "This was the second time I was choreographing for Prabhu sir before this it was for HAPPY HOUR song ABCD2 . The experience to work with prabhu sir is a moment for me to cherish for life and I still don’t believe I actually choreographed the iconic song MUQABLA and for the man himself. You don’t get to do this everyday and fortunate enough that I got to do this. Varun Dhavan is like an elder brother and working with him is like vibing with your friend on sets than a superstar. So together working with them was like getting two brilliant performers and making the song look the best from our side. Special thanks to Remo dsouza sir for letting me choreogrpah this song for Street dancer."

On talking about working with Shraddha, "Shraddha I love her for the beautiful human being she is and the way she is so dedicated towards the work she does.. the most hardworking actress I have come across till date. She joined in the film a little late as we all know but she coped up with everything like a boss lady and she has performed so well in the film just like a superStar.. I share a great bond with her and we share lot of positive energy with each other which helped us to give our best output in the film. The credit equally goes to all the other performers and the starcast because everyone of them has contributed a lot towards making this film and make this huge film possible."