Working with Ashutosh Gowariker was not stressful: Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is going to be seen essaying role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat. The actor was present for the song launch 'Mann Mein Shiva' song with Kriti Sanon. Kriti is playing Arjun's wife Parvati Bai in the film.

The actors along with director Ashutosh and his producer wife Sunita had a grand entry to the venue where the song was launched. Arjun and Kriti also danced with the traditional Marathi tunes. During the launch Arjun stated that it was not stressful to work with Ashutosh at all.

“Ashutosh narrated me this story in two lines when he offered me this role. I thought this is a story which needs to be told as inspite of being historical, this character and story holds value in today's time of patriotism. When we started shooting for the film, it was nice to see Ashutosh used to be very calm and would explain exactly what he wants. He is an actor himself, which is good, so he would assure us that we will finish the work in no time and even if we won't there is no issues. So we would not be worried about anything else. We could concentrate on our acting and it helped us. So there would no stress on the sets.”