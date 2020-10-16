'Working for more than two decades, how can I go moneyless': Aditya Narayan rubbishes reports of being 'bankrupt'

Singer Aditya Narayan recently made headlines for an interview, where he had spoken about facing financial crisis amid COVD-19 pandemic. After his fans and friends reached out to him offering financial help, the 'Shaapit' actor rubbished the reports of having only Rs 18000 in his account, and said, "After working for more than two decades and that too working continuously how can I go moneyless?"

"On a serious note to my fans and well-wishers, look back at the kind of work I have done in the past years and calculate if at all I will need any financial help. Please do not worry about me. By God’s grace, I won’t come to this kind of situation as I have a very simple lifestyle and I know when and how to spend money. I am not a person who would show-off assets like my house, cars and holidays," he told Indian Express.

The singing reality show host further added, "It’s unprecedented times, and none of us had ever imagined sitting at home for months. I did face a tough time like many others, but I am not bankrupt. Everything is fine now, and I hope things take a turn for the better from here."