'Worked at a boutique for Rs 500 a month': Fashion designer Manish Malhotra opens up on life struggles

Manish also touched the point where he stated that he began his career in fashion by starting as a model and working at a boutique, where he earned Rs 500 a month and also revealed, "I couldn't afford to go abroad and study fashion, so that was my school in a way," he revealed.

"I'm completely self-taught -- I used to sit and sketch for hours! Finally, at the age of 25, I got my big break -- I worked on a film starring Juhi Chawla!"

The fashion designer also spoke about the turning point in his career came with 1995 movie Rangeela, and he won a Filmfare Award for Costume Design.

Manish also poured his heart out about the toughest moments of his life - when his close friend Sridevi died in February 2018. He said, "When Sridevi passed away, it was probably one of the worst moments of my life, professionally and personally."

In the end, he expressed pride about being a fashion designer working with the fourth generation of actors, and on completing three decades in the industry this year.