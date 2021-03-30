'Won’t let anyone else suffer because of confusion': Gauahar Khan after being booked for violating COVID-19 norms

Gauahar Khan, who was sent a Non Cooperation Directive by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for allegedly flouting COVID-19 rules, has said that she 'won't let anyone else suffer because of the confusion' about quarantining rules.
Replying to filmmaker Rahul Dholakia's comment on cricketer Irfan Pathan's tweet, Gauahar tweeted: "Lol but one still has to quarantine for 14 days.Even if u are negative in reports post positive report. I know coz I have experienced the same .N won’t let anyone else suffer bcoz of the confusion..quarantine of 14 days is mandatory even if u present negative reports . #awwreness"
"I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home. I would request those who came in contact with me in the recent past to please get themselves tested," Irfan said in a Twitter post.
Reacting to the same, Rahul had commented, "No symptoms? Test again . There is a strong chance That you are negative. Not unusual."
For the unversed, Gauahar was accused of flouting COVID-19 norms by continuing to shoot despite being testing positive for the highly-contagious coronavirus.
After being booked by the Mumbai police, she was banned from working for 2 months.
However, her team had claimed that the actress had 'tested negative in multiple reports'.
