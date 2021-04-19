'Won't give a sh*t...': Shaan posts a cryptic tweet after taking a subtle dig at Yo Yo Honey Singh

While Shaan did not name anyone or talk about any particular incident, his fans and followers soon took to the comments section to refer to his recent interview to a news portal in which he had shared his views on the current scenario of music in India.

Even though Shaan had not directly named Yo Yo Honey Singh, he has said that songs like Chaar Botal Vodka, Sunny Sunny and Lungi Dance had no 'musicality.'

He also stated that record labels prefer such songs because they end up becoming popular and eventually get a lot of views, even though they may not be great music.

He went on to say that only a few people actually understand music and added that everyone cannot be musically educated.

Meanwhile, Shaan is currently associated with the music reality show Indian Pro Music League.

On the other hand, Yo Yo Honey Singh recently released a single titled Saiyaan Ji, featuring singer Neha Kakkar.