'Wonder what was served in the buffet': Raveena Tandon slams 'VIP entitlement' of Kumaraswamy's son for grand wedding amid lockdown

Extension of lockdown has forced former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to perform his son Nikhil Gowda's wedding on Friday at a farmhouse near Bidadi in Ramanagara district, his aide said on Wednesday.

"Nikhil's wedding has been shifted to Kumaraswamy's farmhouse at Kethaganahalli near Bidadi from Bengaluru due to lockdown extension and cancellation of marriages and religious functions in the state," his media secretary K.C. Sadananada told IANS.

"As the lockdown is enforced to contain the coronavirus spread, the marriage will be a private event, with only family members and close relatives in attendance," said Sadananda.

However, given the ongoing crisis, the wedding has drawn flak, even from Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon. She shared the news on Twitter and slammed the idea of tying the knot when people are going hungry.

Raveena wrote, "Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry,while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis.Wonder what was served in the buffet.. #SocialDistancing #unheededwarnings #vipentitlement"