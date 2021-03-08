Women's Day 2021: From 'English Vinglish' to 'Margarita with a Straw,' top 10 movies by women directors

On March 8 every year, International Women's Day is observed to celebrate and recognise women for their achievements and contribution in society. Bollywood has been fortunate to have several women directors who have made pathbreaking films, which did exceptionally well, critically and commercially.
Here are the top 10 Bollywood films by talented women directors:
Margarita with a Straw
Directed by Shonali Bose, the movie revolves around the life of a girl with cerebral palsy. The movie was highly appreciated across the world and won several awards. Shonali's direction and Kalki's pathbreaking performance was lauded internationally.
Amu
Directed by Shonali Bose, Amu revolves around the life of a 21-year-old Indian-American woman who has lived in the US since the age of 3. The film was widely acclaimed for its engaging script and tremendous performances.
Dhobi Ghat
Directed by Kiran Rao, the film is about the journey of a few common folk living in Mumbai and dealing with various issues. The film was released internationally as Mumbai Diaries. It earned global recognition and was longlisted in the 65th BAFTA Awards in the Best Non-English Film category.
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within
This psychological crime drama, directed by Reema Kagti, was a critical and commercial success. Starring Aamir Khan, Rani Mukherjee, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles, the film was appreciated for its unique script and engaging screenplay.
Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.
This comedy-drama directed by Reema Kagti revolves around the lives of a number of characters who are on their honeymoon with the Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. bus and their trials and tribulations during the four-day journey to Goa. The film was critically appreciated.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara revolves around the lives of three childhood friends, Arjun, Kabir, and Imraan, who reunite for a three-week road trip. The film won two National Film Awards and was a huge commercial success.
English Vinglish
This comedy drama directed by Gauri Shinde marked the comeback of Bollywood stalwart Sridevi. The film received widespread critical acclaim, with reviewers praising Sridevi's performance and Shinde's screenplay and direction. It received a 5-minute standing ovation at the 2012 Toronto Film Festival.
Dear Zindagi
This coming-of-age Bollywood drama directed by Gauri Shinde revolves around a budding cinematographer who is discontented with her life and meets a free-spirited psychologist who helps her rediscover the true meaning of life. The film was a critical and commercial success.
Dil Dhadakne Do
Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this comedy-drama tells the story of the Mehras, a dysfunctional family who invite their extended family and friends on a cruise trip to celebrate the parents' 30th wedding anniversary. The film was a critical and commercial success and won several awards.
Salaam Bombay
This 1998 crime-drama film directed by Mira Nair is based on the lives of street children of Mumbai. The film won National Award for Best Hindi Film and went on to gain success globally. The film was included in the list of top 1000 movies ever made, by the New York Times.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)