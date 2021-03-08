Women's Day 2021: Bollywood is a male dominant industry, says singer Jonita Gandhi

Jonita Gandhi is an ace Bollywood playback singer who is known for songs like 'Dil ka telephone', 'Kahaan hoon main', 'Lag ja gale' and numerous other chartbusters. In an exclusive interview with the Free Press Journal on the eve of International Women's Day, the singer talked about her journey in Bollywood and expressed her views on social issues like gender pay gap and discriminations faced by working women.

Q. How big a role did your mother play in helping you reach where you are today?

I feel like my mother doesn't get enough credit for my success as compared to my father as he is from a musical background. Honestly, my mother deserves equal if not more credit in shaping my career. She has been the backbone of the family. She is the one who used to get me ready for practice, concerts and was always there to support me.

Q. How difficult was it to deal with the lockdown and how did you keep your focus intact?

Actually creatively, lockdown provided me the time to reflect on what I wanted to do, what I should prioritize in life. It was like a forced break from work, which I later realized was much needed. We get carried away with our daily routine, lockdown forced us to sit down and reflect on what we really need. I live in Mumbai but my family lives in Toronto, plus I am always travelling due to which I seldom spend time with my family. During lockdown, after a long time I was able to spend 3 months with my family which was really special.

Q. What are your thoughts on workplace discrimination which working mothers face very often?

I think working mothers take way more responsibility than the average man. They have to juggle between family responsibilities and work and are still subjected to discrimination which I think is really unfair. I feel they should actually be given more consideration for their efforts.

Q. What are your thoughts on gender pay gap in Bollywood and what do you think is the main reason behind it?

I think it goes back to centuries of conditioning where the mentality was shaped in a way that women must not be treated equal to men. I believe slowly the change is happening but it is so engrained in our society that it will take time. For now it's a struggle to reverse the conditioning.

As far as Bollywood is concerned, I think there are many factors apart from gender which decides your paycheck. But I do think it is a male dominant industry where women have to keep more factors at the back of their mind while moving forward in their career. It is my point of view that men do have extra advantage in Bollywood. We do have strong women in the industry as well who have inspired many women across the world.

Q. What is your message to the young girls who have to go through more societal constraints as compared to boys in order to achieve their dreams?

Oh my gosh, I am really excited as more women are now taking the centerstage. To the young girls I would say, work hard, follow your dreams, avoid falling into the stereotypes, don't let gender discrimination affect you in any way and keep hustling because there is so much women are capable of. I would say with certainty that we are more capable than men in many aspects. I am just really excited to see the younger generation, I feel it is the generation of stronger women.