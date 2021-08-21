‘Women have to fight for their rights, after their husband’: Shilpa Shetty’s cryptic statement - watch video

Advertisement

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who had taken a leave from her professional commitments following husband Raj Kundra’s arrest, finally resumed work as one of the judges on dance reality show “Super Dancer Chapter 4”.

As Shilpa returned after a three-week hiatus, she received a warm welcome by her co-judges Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu, which reportedly made her emotional on the sets.

This weekend's episodes will showcase through dance the tales of the “Amar Chitra Katha” educational comic books.

The lives of Draupadi, Prithviraj Chauhan, Rani Lakshmibai and Savitribai Phule will be presented to the accompaniment of songs by the “Indian Idol Season 12” Top Six: winner Pawandeep Rajan, runners-up Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya.

Reacting to a contestant’s performance on Rani Lakshmibai, Shilpa commented, “Every time I hear about Jhansi Ki Rani, I feel like that it reflects the face of the society. Because even today, women have to fight for their rights, after their husbands, they have to fight for their existence, for their children. This story gives us women the power to fight and not give up. Jhansi ki Rani was really a superwoman.”

'Super Dancer - Chapter 4' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, Kundra is currently in jail after being arrested in July in another case related to production and distribution of pornographic clips on some mobile apps.

On the other hand, there is more trouble brewing for Shilpa Shetty as she and her mother Sunanda Shetty has been named in an alleged case of fraud in Uttar Pradesh.

It is alleged that Shilpa Shetty and her mother took crores of rupees from two people in the name of opening a branch of the wellness centre, but the promise was not fulfilled.

On work front, Shilpa was last seen in the film "Apne" in 2007. She made her comeback in films with "Hungama 2".

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film featured Shilpa and Meezaan Jaffrey with Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash.

Shilpa's other upcoming film is director Sabbir Khan's "Nikamma", alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 08:52 AM IST