'Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards': Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa on his grave looking 'unkempt'

Babil Khan, elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, recently took to his Instagram to share his mother Sutapa Sikadar's response to comments about the late actor's grave looking 'unkempt'.
Recently, a Facebook user had commented about a viral photo of Irrfan's grave and said that it looks like a 'trash dumpster'. The user had also questioned Sutapa about planting 'Raat Ki Raani' flower.
Babil took to the photo-sharing app to share a note from his mother clarifying the same.
The post read: "Baba liked it wild, Ayaan is staying strong :* mamma recently wrote about the wilderness around when some of his fans were worried that it looked unkempt, I need you to understand, he always always wished to be surrounded by the grass and the plants and the trees. Waste and plastic is always removed from that wilderness."
"Here’s what my beautiful mamma wrote: 'Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards. Hence, I have planted the raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his...where I have buried his fav things . I own that place Where I can sit for hours without any one telling me I can’t sit next to him. He is there in his spirit. But that doesn’t mean the graveyard shouldn’t be tended ..but as far as how is a very questionable thing... The wild plants grass have grown in rains.. It’s wild and beautiful is what I saw in the photo you are mentioning..it rains and plants come and they wither in the next season..and then one can clean it. Why should everything be exactly as per definition.. And the plants have grown may be for a purpose look closely,'" read the note
Irrfan Khan died at the age of 53 due to colon infection in April. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan.
Delhi born Sutapa is an Indian film and diologue writer. She was Irrfan's fellow graduate at National School of Drama.
A month after the demise, the late actor's wife Sutapa Sikdar had shared an emotional note alongside a few throwback images.
On her Facebook profile, Sutapa shared two pictures. One photo featured Irrfan, and the other had the couple posing for the camera.
" 'Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about.' It's just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again," she wrote.
