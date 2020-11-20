'Woke up late to the greatness of Babasaheb': Richa Chadha receives Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award

Upon receiving the award, Richa was quoted by India Today stating that for an actor who had no godfather, every achievement feels well-earned.

“The award reiterates my faith in my dreams. It has been a long journey to this point and standing by my value system and making movies that mean something more than just entertainment has always been my endeavour,” said the “Panga” actress.

Richa has been in the industry for over a decade and has impressed in films like "Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!", the "Gangs of Wasseypur" franchise, the "Fukrey" franchise, "Masaan" and "Section 375".

Earlier, the 33-year-old told IANS, "I don't have any regrets. Regrets are just so pointless. There is nothing you can do... If you made a bad decision or did a bad film at a time it wasn't because you were trying to self-sabotage."

She added: "Like in my case I didn't know anyone; I didn't have any advisers or friends in the industry."

On the acting front, she will next be seen in "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" and "Shakeela".

Last month, Chadha unveiled her first look from the upcoming project “Lahore Confidential” on Saturday where she will essay the character of poetry lover Ananya.

The new-look picture is an update on the spy-thriller film, which will debut on Zee 5.