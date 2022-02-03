‘With you by my side I could do anything’: Riteish Deshmukh’s heartfelt note for 'baiko' Genelia on 10th wedding anniversary

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Thursday marked his tenth wedding anniversary with 'Baiko' Genelia Dsouza by penning down a heartwarming note of the special occasion.

The 'Ek Villain' star took to Twitter and shared a series of monochrome picture of strolling along the seashore with Genelia and wrote, “Being with you is the greatest blessing of my life. Sharing laughter, tears, joy, struggles, fears, happiness, we have walked these miles holding each other’s hands, a step at a time. With you by my side I feel I could do anything. Happy 10th Anniversary Baiko. I (heart) You @geneliad”

Genelia and Riteish dated for almost a decade and finally tied the knot in 2012. The two are doting parents to sons -- Riaan and Rahyl.

Genelia, is best known for her films 'Tujhe Meri Kasam', 'Bommarillu', 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' and 'Force'. It's been a long time since Genelia, the mother of two sons, appeared on the big screen in a lead role. However, she was last seen in a cameo in a Marathi film called 'Mauli' and featured in the film ‘It’s My Life’ alongside Harman Baweja, which released in 2020.

Genelia is all set to return on the silver screen, and that too with her first Marathi film 'Ved'.

Genelia said, "I'm doing a film after 10 years and it feels pretty amazing to be back doing what I love the most by means of me debuting in the Marathi industry. I've been part of many industries but have wanted to do a Marathi film for a while and was waiting for the right one. And this film just seems to be absolutely everything that I wanted.”

Interestingly, the film will be directed by none other than her husband Riteish.

"After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. Am anxious, nervous, but extremely excited to walk this path," he shared. ‘Ved’ is touted as a romantic drama.

Meanwhile, Riteish has films like 'Plan A Plan B', 'Kakuda', and 'Visfot' lined up.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 03:12 PM IST