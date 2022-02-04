With 'Yodha' and 'Ek Villain 2', Disha Patani says 2022 will be a 'busy year' for her

For Bollywood actress Disha Patani, 2022 is turning out to be one of the busiest years.

Touted to be the hottest and one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood, Disha has been living out of her suitcase for the last couple of months.

While the actress has recently finished shooting for Karan Johar’s action drama ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, she has ‘Ek Villain 2’ releasing this year too among her other professional commitments.

The actress has her hands full with these multiple projects varied in genres, having a choc-o-block schedule this year.

ALSO READ Watch: Disha Patani gives major fitness goals with her flips in latest video

Sharing her views on 2022 being the busiest year for her, Disha says, “I am very excited for 2022. I have ‘Ek Villain 2’ releasing and have also finished shooting for Yodha, so it’s going to be a busy year for me.”

The actress vouch for her highly-anticipated big-ticket releases as she informs further, “Both ‘Ek Villain 2’ and ‘Yodha’ have been very different from each other with regards to genre, storyline and also gave me the opportunity to work with some talented filmmakers. Apart from these projects, there are some fascinating scripts which I am reading and if everything goes well then you would hear about it soon”.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Sexy Disha Patani is here to bless your feed with another bikini picture

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 03:19 PM IST