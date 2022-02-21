With 'Shamshera' nearing its release, Vaani Kapoor hopes for a successful 2022

Vaani is set to be seen again in the big ticket action spectacle 'Shamshera' that releases on July 22, 2022. She has been paired opposite the heartthrob of the nation, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani is hoping that this year turns out to be the best year of her career.

She says, “I’m hoping that it’s my best year in cinema. I’m still getting love from 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', a film that will always be supremely special for me. It is hugely gratifying for any artist to be validated with a lot of positivity for the work that you do and it happened to me and I couldn’t be happier. I wish to get the same love from people for what I have done in Shamshera.”

About her performance in the Karan Malhotra directorial, Vaani says, “I have put myself out there in a big way and you will know what I mean when you see the film. It’s been a fulfilling experience to push myself so much for a movie. So, here’s hoping that after CKA, 'Shamshera' too will be a film that people see and say that I can be trusted to do anything on screen, that I would never back down from being part of a novel vision and that I would always try to reinvent myself into doing something new.”

'Shamshera' is being produced by Yash Raj Films and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:50 AM IST