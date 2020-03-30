With salons shut, Neena Gupta shares secret hair care tip amid lockdown

New Delhi: Actor Neena Gupta on Sunday shared a little beauty trick to hide those ageing white hair, as getting it fixed from a parlour isn't an option during the lockdown period.

The 60-year-old star shared a video on Instagram and wrote: "Apna raaz khud hi khol diya buddhu ladki." In the video, the actor is seen talking from her 'mountain house' and admitted of having no parlour nearby nor a chance to go to one amid the lockdown time.

"Aap ek lashes wala marscara lelo and apne baalo ke age aage lagalo," the 'Badhaai Ho' actor said.

Applying mascara to the growing white hair is the trick Neena tried to look presentable in the video calls she had to do while practicing self-isolation.