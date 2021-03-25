With Rs 100 crore for ‘Pathan’, Shah Rukh Khan is now the highest-paid actor in India: Report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been on a sabbatical since his last celluloid “Zero” tanked on the box office in 2018, will return to the screens with Yash Raj Films' “Pathan”.

Now, a report by Spotboye states that the actor is charging Rs 100 crore as his fees for the film. The new remuneration makes King Khan the highest-paid actor in India.

SRK will be rocking a new look with long locks and a full-grown beard in the film.

The actor is currently filming for the celluloid's Dubai schedule, which involves an intense action sequence.

The film’s narrative is around a slick and stylish revenge drama and will have some high-octane action sequences choreographed by action director Parvez Shaikh, who previously worked on 'War'.

The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, will also feature a cameo by Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, music composer duo Vishal and Shekhar - are reuniting with SRK for the fifth time with 'Pathan'.

They've earlier collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan for blockbusters like 'Om Shaanti Om', 'Ra. One', 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year'.

Besides ‘Pathan’, Shah Rukh Khan will also don the producer's hat alongside Alia Bhatt for 'Darlings'.

'Darlings' is pitched as a quirky story about a mother-daughter duo. While Alia plays the daughter, actress Shefali Shah is cast as the mother. Other actors on board are Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

This is the second time Alia and Shah Rukh have collaborated. They worked together in Gauri Shinde's 2016 film Dear Zindagi, though as co-stars.

Shah Rukh is also backing Love Hostel featuring Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. The film is all set to go on floors. He also produces Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan. The project is in post-production stage and gearing up for a Summer 2021 opening.